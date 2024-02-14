Microsoft detects, disrupts hostile use of generative AI in cyber operations

(MENAFN) In an announcement on Wednesday, Microsoft revealed its identification and disruption of instances where U.S. adversaries, predominantly Iran and North Korea, with lesser involvement from Russia and China, were utilizing or attempting to exploit generative artificial intelligence developed by the company and its partner, OpenAI, for offensive cyber operations or research purposes. According to Microsoft, these observed techniques, while not deemed particularly novel or unique, signify an emerging threat in the cybersecurity landscape.



Through collaboration with OpenAI, Microsoft gained insights into how geopolitical rivals are leveraging large-language models to enhance their capabilities in breaching networks and conducting influence operations. The company emphasized the importance of publicly exposing these activities, even if they are in early stages or represent incremental moves.



The detected "attacks" all revolved around large-language models owned by the partners, highlighting the significance of bringing such actions to light. Microsoft underscored the necessity of transparency in addressing these security concerns, particularly as adversaries continue to explore new methods for cyber warfare.



Traditionally, cybersecurity firms have utilized machine learning primarily for defensive purposes, focusing on detecting anomalous behavior within networks. However, the emergence of large-language models, spearheaded by OpenAI's ChatGPT, has elevated the complexity of this cybersecurity landscape. Criminals and offensive hackers alike have capitalized on these advancements, further intensifying the ongoing cat-and-mouse game in cyberspace.

MENAFN14022024000045015682ID1107851147