Big tech firms unite to fight AI-induced election interference

(MENAFN) In an upcoming event at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, at least six major technology companies are set to sign an agreement aimed at curbing the use of artificial intelligence tools to disrupt democratic elections. This initiative comes amidst a backdrop where over 50 countries are scheduled to hold national elections in 2024.



Instances of AI-generated election interference have already been observed, such as the utilization of AI robocalls impersonating U.S. President Joe Biden's voice to dissuade voters during New Hampshire's primary election last month.



A joint statement issued by several companies on Tuesday emphasized the critical nature of this year for global elections and outlined the collaborative efforts underway to combat deceptive AI targeting voters. The statement mentioned Adobe, Google, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, TikTok, and others as working towards this shared objective. Details of the agreement are expected to be finalized and presented at the Munich Security Conference.



While specifics of the agreement were not disclosed, many of the involved companies have publicly announced measures to implement safeguards on their generative AI tools, capable of manipulating images and sound. Additionally, they are actively working on methods to identify and label AI-generated content, ensuring social media users are aware of the authenticity of the content they encounter.



Notably absent from the joint statement was X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, which did not immediately respond to inquiries for comment on Tuesday.

MENAFN14022024000045015682ID1107851146