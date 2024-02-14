Sunoco LP Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Financial And Operating Results



Delivers record full year 2023 financial and operating results

Reports fourth quarter volume of over 2.2 billion gallons, highest in the Partnership's history

Reaffirms full year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2)

guidance of $975 million to $1 billion

Announced a series of definitive agreements in January to:



Acquire

NuStar Energy L.P.



Acquire European liquid fuels terminals from Zenith Energy Divest 204 convenience stores to 7-Eleven, Inc.

DALLAS, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN ) ("SUN" or the "Partnership") today reported financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

Financial and Operational Highlights

For the fourth quarter of 2023, net loss was $106 million compared to net income of $55 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.



Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $236 million compared to $238 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted(1), for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $148 million compared to $153 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The Partnership sold over 2.2 billion gallons of fuel in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 11% from the fourth quarter of 2022.

Fuel margin for all gallons sold was 12.3 cents per gallon for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 12.8 cents per gallon in the fourth quarter of 2022.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, net income was $394 million compared to $475 million in 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the year ended December 31, 2023 totaled $964 million, an increase of 5% compared to $919 million in 2022.

Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted(1), for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $664 million, compared to $650 million in 2022.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Partnership sold approximately 8.3 billion gallons of fuel, an increase of 8% from the year ended December 31, 2022.

Fuel margin for all gallons sold was 12.7 cents per gallon for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to 12.8 cents per gallon for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Distribution

On January 25, 2024, the Board of Directors of SUN's general partner declared a distribution for the fourth quarter of 2023 of $0.8420 per unit, or $3.3680 per unit on an annualized basis.

The distribution will be paid on February 20, 2024 to common unitholders of record on February 7, 2024.

Liquidity and Leverage

At December 31, 2023, SUN had approximately $400 million of borrowings against its revolving credit facility and other long-term debt of $3.2 billion.

The Partnership maintained liquidity of approximately $1.1 billion at the end of the quarter under its $1.5 billion revolving credit facility.

SUN's leverage ratio of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA(1), calculated in accordance with its credit facility, was 3.7 times at the end of the fourth quarter.

Capital Spending

SUN's total capital expenditures for the fourth quarter were $83 million, which included $50 million for growth capital and $33 million for maintenance capital.

For the full year 2023, growth capital expenditures were $145 million and maintenance capital expenditures were $70 million.

Recent Developments



On January 22, 2024, the Partnership announced its entry into a definitive agreement to acquire NuStar Energy L.P. in an all equity unit-for-unit exchange valued at $7.3 billion. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

On January 11, 2024, the Partnership announced that it will acquire liquid fuels terminals in Amsterdam, Netherlands and Bantry Bay, Ireland from Zenith Energy for €170 million including working capital. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions. On January 11, 2024, SUN announced its entry into a definitive agreement for the sale of 204 convenience stores to 7-Eleven, Inc. for approximately $1.0 billion. The transaction is expected to close in the middle of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

2024 Business Outlook

The Partnership expects full year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2) to be between $975 million and $1 billion.

This guidance range excludes the impact of the pending acquisition of NuStar Energy L.P.

SUN's segment results and other supplementary data are provided after the financial tables below.

(1)

Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, are non-GAAP financial measures of performance that have limitations and should not be considered as a substitute for net income.

Please refer to the discussion and tables under "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures" later in this news release for a discussion of our use of Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted, and a reconciliation to net income.

(2)

A reconciliation of non-GAAP forward looking information to corresponding GAAP measures cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in quantifying certain amounts due to a variety of factors, including the unpredictability of commodity price movements and future charges or reversals outside the normal course of business which may be significant.

Earnings Conference Call

Sunoco LP management will hold a conference call on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time) to discuss results and recent developments.

To participate, dial 877-407-6184 (toll free) or 201-389-0877

approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask for the Sunoco LP conference call.

The call will also be accessible live and for later replay via webcast in the Investor Relations section of Sunoco's website at under Webcasts and Presentations.

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN )

is a master limited partnership with core operations that include the distribution of motor fuel to approximately 10,000 convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors located in more than 40 U.S. states and territories as well as refined product transportation and terminalling assets.

SUN's general partner is owned by Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET ).

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include certain statements concerning expectations for the future that are forward-looking statements as defined by federal law.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management's control.

An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Partnership's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Partnership undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or events.

