Danske Bank A/S, Transactions By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 14 February 2024
Notification no. 3/2024
Transactions made by persons obliged to report transactions to the Danish FSA and Nasdaq Copenhagen, cf. the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
In connection with the share buy-back program in Danske Bank A/S, APMH Invest A/S continuously sells shares pro rata.
For further details, please find the attached templates for notifications and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Head of Media Relations, tel. +45 45 14 14 00
Attachments
APMH Invest AS - sale - 2024 02 13 APMH Invest AS - sale - 2024 02 12
