Conduent Recognized As A 2024 Leader In HR Benefits Administration By Nelsonhall

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a global technology-led business solutions and services company, announced it has been recognized as an overall leader in NelsonHall's latest Benefits Administration 2024 NEAT Report . This is the fifth consecutive NelsonHall report naming Conduent as a leader. The evaluation assessed 11 benefit administration service providers across multiple dimensions.

The 2024 NelsonHall report recognizes Conduent in overall benefit administration for its more than 35 years of experience in delivering HR services to large enterprise clients. Among its strengths, the report highlights that Conduent:



offers a robust, full suite of integrated, holistic benefits administration services for health & welfare, defined benefit and defined contribution for total benefits outsourcing as well as standalone services;

has strong partnerships with leading solution providers including a voluntary benefits delivery model with Aon, advocacy support with HealthAdvocate and cost comparison and transparency with Talon; and provides the Life@Work® Connect experience platform, a simplified and personalized approach to informed benefits decision-making with education and decision modeling tools as well as access to appropriate providers and proactive alerts.



NelsonHall defines leaders as providers that exhibit a high capability relative to their peers to deliver both immediate benefit and future client requirements. In addition to being selected as an overall leader, Conduent was identified as a leader in Digital, Health &Welfare, Marketplace and Total Benefits Outsourcing.

“Conduent provides total benefits outsourcing (TBO) and standalone offerings for health & welfare, defined benefits, and defined contributions that are customizable and scalable to the needs of most buyers. Its capabilities are supported by a fully integrated technology platform and data analytics tools that simplify the benefits process and deliver cost savings,” said DeeAnna Warrington, Principal HR Analyst at NelsonHall and author of the report.“Additionally, Conduent provides integrated health, financial wellness and total rewards solutions focused on increasing employee engagement, a key need in today's market.”

“At Conduent, we continue to see HR organizations prioritize integrated health and wealth services their employees understand and can navigate so they can make the most of their benefits,” said Jeff Weiner, Vice President of Human Capital Solutions at Conduent.“This leader designation affirms the work and focus Conduent has put into our technology and strong partnerships to unlock a holistic approach to wellbeing for our clients and their employees. We are proud to meet the high expectations and complex needs of clients as well as drive strong employee engagement.”

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., Continental Europe, and India, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's insight is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality and depth of its analysis.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers digital business solutions and services spanning the commercial, government and transportation spectrum - creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. The company leverages cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation and advanced analytics to deliver mission-critical solutions. Through a dedicated global team of approximately 59,000 associates, process expertise and advanced technologies, Conduent solutions and services digitally transform its clients' operations to enhance customer experiences, improve performance, increase efficiencies and reduce costs. Conduent adds momentum to its clients' missions in many ways, including delivering 43% of nutrition assistance payments in the U.S., enabling 1.3 billion customer service interactions annually, empowering millions of employees through HR services every year and processing nearly 12 million tolling transactions every day. Learn more at .

Media Contact:

Lisa Patterson, Conduent, +1-816-305-4421, ...

Investor Relations Contacts:

Giles Goodburn, Conduent, +1-203-216-3546, ...

