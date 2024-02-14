PCB & PCBA Market Is Anticipated To Grow USD 96.45 Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 3.6% By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PCB & PCBA Market

Global PCB & PCBA Market include Compeq, Daeduck Group, DSBJ, Ellington, HannStar Board, Ibiden, Kingboard

- Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A complete study of the global PCB & PCBA Market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key features like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. The report's primary aim is to supply an advance illustration of the latest development, scenario, and war situations impact on the worldwide industry and exhaustive scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the PCB & PCBA Market. This study does a thorough going-over of the market and offers visions based on a market SWOT analysis. This report provides an overview of the technology development across regions, market size and forecasts, key market segments, and key industry players. It offers valuable information to the industry insiders, potential investors. It includes an exhaustive enquiry with the reliability of logic and the comprehensiveness of contents. The market report also examines the current state of the PCB & PCBA industry, as well as our report contains an in-depth analysis of key market growth drivers such as market demand, supply chain, technology, and regulations.

The Global PCB & PCBA market size was valued at USD 75.30 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 96.45 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.6% from 2024 to 2030.

List of the Top key players Influencing this Market includes:

The research study includes the current trends that are being adopted by significant market players in the PCB & PCBA markets, including the use of cutting-edge technology, government funding of R&D, and an increasing focus on sustainability.

AT&S, CMK Corporation, Compeq, Daeduck Group, DSBJ, Ellington, HannStar Board, Ibiden, Kingboard, Nanya PCB, Nippon Mektron, SEI, SEMCO, Shinko Electric Ind, Topcb, Tripod, TTM, Unimicron, Young Poong Group, ZDT

Asia-Pacific has emerged as the leading region in the PCB (Printed Circuit Board) and PCBA (Printed Circuit Board Assembly) markets. This area includes China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore, which together account for a considerable portion of worldwide PCB and PCBA manufacturing and consumption. A number of reasons contribute to Asia-Pacific's dominance in the PCB and PCBA markets. The development of a robust electronics-manufacturing ecosystem is crucial, powered by variables such as favorable government regulations, plentiful skilled labor, established infrastructure, and availability to key raw materials and components.

Segmentation Analysis of the market:

The market is segmented based on the type, product and application. The segmentation helps to deliver a precise explanation of the market.

Segments Covered in the PCB & PCBA Market Report:

PCB & PCBA Market by Product Type

Rigid 1-2Sided

Standard Multilayer

HDI

Microvia or Build-Up

IC Substrate

Others

PCB & PCBA Market by Application

Consumer Electronics

Computer

Communications

Industrial Or Medical

Others

Regional Coverage:

Region Included: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East and Africa

Country level breakdown: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand, etc.

Recent Developments:

August 31, 2023 – Shinko electric industries co., ltd. announced that it has been selected for inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series, a widely recognized environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investment index, for the second consecutive year. In addition, it has been included in the FTSE Blossom Japan Index for the third consecutive year and in the FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index for the second consecutive year, both of whose targets are Japanese companies.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the PCB & PCBA market.

Product Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the PCB & PCBA market.

Table of Contents:

Introduction of the Global PCB & PCBA Market

Overview of the Market

Scope of Report

Assumptions

Executive Summary

Research Methodology of Market Research Intellect

Data Mining

Validation

Primary Interviews

List of Data Sources

Global PCB & PCBA Market Outlook

Overview

Market dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Porters five force model

Value chain analysis

Global PCB & PCBA Market, By Product

Global PCB & PCBA Market, By Application

Global PCB & PCBA Market, By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Global PCB & PCBA Market Competitive Landscape

Overview

Company Market Ranking

Key Development Strategies

Company Profiles

Appendix

With this report you will learn:

Who the leading players are in PCB & PCBA Market?

What you should look for in a PCB & PCBA?

What trends are driving the Market?

About the changing market behavior over time with strategic view point to examine competition?

Who are the main players in the market, and what is their market share?

How do companies set their prices in the market, and what is the competitive landscape like?

