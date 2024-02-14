A New Era For Micro-Influencers With MOON App

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MOON App, a dedicated application designed for micro-influencers, is set to launch by February 13, 2024, providing content creators with the tools to monetize and track their activities while promoting their favorite brands through exclusive coupon codes, earning them commissions.MOON App is set to offer its clients substantial opportunities for platform growth and increased income. Additionally, it will foster inspiration and creativity by providing influencers with the unique opportunity to collaborate with prominent brand names. Beyond influencing the audience of these influencers, MOON App aims to add significant value to their lives through the delivery of high-quality content.Mansour AlThani, CEO, and Founder of itcan, the company under which MOON App falls as a subsidiary, expressed his enthusiasm, stating,“We are eagerly anticipating the launch of MOON App. We have invested significant effort into the development of the application and wanted to ensure that it exceeds the expectations, and brings tremendous value to the users.”With 2024 kicking off, MOON App's team will be present on board multiple upcoming events to better introduce people to their services and share solutions that can help advance the careers of the content creators, onboarded on the application during their influencer's journey, and boost their performance.MOON App is available for download on the Apple Store and Google Play, offering micro-influencers the opportunity to explore the creative world and expand their presence. The vision of MOON App revolves around prioritizing the creators on board, simplifying their lives with performance tracking tools and marketing assistance ideas.

