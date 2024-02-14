Navy To Get Specialised Remote Control Guns: Mod

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Wednesday said it has signed a contract with Advanced Weapon Equipment India Ltd. (AWEIL), Kanpur for manufacturing and supply of Stabilised Remote Control Guns (SRCG) for the navy.

“A total of 463 indigenously manufactured -- 12.7 mm specialised remote control guns -- at a total cost of Rs 1, 752 crores will be purchased,” the Ministry of Defence said.

The ministry said that these guns will be manufactured with Indigenous Content (IC) of more than 85 per cent.

The ministry said that this weaponry will enhance the capability of the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard to accurately engage small targets that pose threat to ships in an asymmetric environment, both by day and night.

“This contract will also open up a large avenue in defence manufacturing for over 125 Indian Vendors and DPSUs for over a period of 5 years,” the ministry said.

The ministry said that the Navy will also get 11 Shakti Electronic Warfare System.

“The procurement of 11 Shakti Electronic Warfare Systems along with associated equipment and accessories for Indian Navy is being done under Buy (Indian- IDDM) category at a total cost of Rs 2269.54 crore,” he said.

