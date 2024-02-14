Market attention shifts to central banks' assessment of neutral interest rates amid inflationary concerns

(MENAFN) As markets increasingly anticipate a potential lowering of interest rates amidst receding inflationary pressures, investors are turning their focus towards central banks' assessment of the neutral interest rate. This elusive and controversial concept represents the interest rate level that sustains steady economic growth, full employment, and inflation hovering around 2 percent. Both the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank are influenced by this notion as they formulate monetary policies.



Following a period of historically low levels prior to the pandemic, some indicators suggest that the neutral rate has recently risen. This development implies that official interest rates may not revert to pre-pandemic levels, despite the easing of inflationary pressures.



Tiff Macklem, Governor of the Bank of Canada, emphasized the significance of this phenomenon, stating that various indicators point to a higher neutral rate. However, the importance of the neutral rate lies in its role as a reference point rather than a directly set target. Central banks gauge whether monetary policy is restrictive or expansionary based on the official interest rate's relation to the neutral rate. However, determining the exact level of the neutral rate remains contentious among economists, and there is no consensus on a definitive model to estimate its trajectory.



While the inflation-adjusted neutral rate, often referred to as the equilibrium rate or "R-star," offers valuable insights, its usefulness as a predictor of future monetary policy decisions is debatable. Bert Cullen, chief economist at ING Bank, acknowledges its value in retrospectively evaluating economic performance but cautions against relying too heavily on it for guiding future policy decisions. Given the constantly shifting economic landscape, accurately determining the neutral rate level poses a significant challenge.



The low levels of the neutral rate observed in recent decades stem from a combination of long-term factors such as sluggish productivity growth, a surplus of saving rates globally, and demographic shifts characterized by an aging population accumulating savings for retirement. These structural factors have contributed to the volatility and uncertainty surrounding the neutral rate, complicating central banks' efforts to navigate monetary policy in a dynamic economic environment.

MENAFN14022024000045015682ID1107851112