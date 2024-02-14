Israel Kills 103 Palestinians In Gaza During Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Feb. 14 (Petra) -Gaza Ministry of Health said Israeli occupation committed 11 massacres against civilians in the Gaza Strip, killing 103 Palestinians and injuring 145 others during the past 24 hours.In the daily statistical report on Gaza causalities, the ministry indicated that an unknown number of victims are still under rubble and on roads by the ongoing Israeli aggression for the 131st day and the occupation bars ambulance and civil defense crews from carrying out their duties.To date, Gaza death toll since the Israeli aggression on the coastal enclave rose to 28,576 martyrs and 68,291 injured people, according to the ministry's preliminary statistics.