JCI, USAID Project Partner To Boost Women's Industrial Employment

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 14 (Petra) - The Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) and the "Makanti" project for women's economic and leadership empowerment, funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), have inked an agreement aimed at bolstering employment opportunities for women in the industrial sector.In a statement released by the JCI Wednesday, Vice President of the Chamber, Hani Abu Hassan, emphasized the pivotal role played by industry chambers across the Kingdom in advancing the participation of women, a key priority aligned with their strategy to ensure gender equality in industrial employment.Abu Hassan, speaking at the agreement signing ceremony, highlighted recent industrial surveys indicating that approximately 34 percent of the workforce in the industry comprises females. Notably, the figures are 67.5 percent in the leather and knitted industries sector, and 34.5 percent in therapeutic industries and medical supplies.Deputy Director of the "Makanti" Project, John William, underscored the significance of companies fostering leadership diversity, emphasizing that those with a diverse workforce, including gender diversity, outperform their counterparts.He noted that bridging the gender gap in Jordan's labor market could potentially elevate the gross domestic product by over 20 percent.Acting Director General of the Jordan Chamber of Industry, Ishaq Arabiyat, described the agreement as a crucial stride towards reinforcing and empowering women in the business landscape, particularly within the industrial sector, a primary employer of the local workforce with around 260,000 male and female employees.Arabiyat stressed that the collaboration between the two entities aims to elevate the empowerment and employment rates of women in the industrial domain, striving for gender-balanced job opportunities.He underlined the private sector's pivotal role in advancing women's economic empowerment by ensuring equal job access and fostering a secure and supportive work environment.