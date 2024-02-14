Jordan Assumes Presidency Of Arab League's Economic, Social Council Meeting

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Feb. 14 (Petra) - Ambassador Amjad Adaileh, Jordan's Permanent Representative to the Arab League, led the Jordanian delegation at the 113th session of the Economic and Social Council, which Jordan will preside over starting tomorrow, Thursday.During the meeting, Adaileh emphasized Jordan's commitment to bolstering joint Arab efforts. He highlighted that Jordan prioritizes supporting Arab cooperation in political, economic, and social realms, underscoring the country's dedication to serving alongside its Arab counterparts under the auspices of the Arab League.Adaileh affirmed Jordan's intention to enhance opportunities for collaboration among Arab nations during its presidency of the session. Despite the challenges facing the region, he emphasized the importance of not allowing crises to hinder cooperation, citing the Economic and Social Council as a pivotal tool for maximizing commonalities and fostering deeper ties among Arab states.Addressing the current session's agenda, Adaileh emphasized the critical need for sustained Arab cooperation amidst pressing regional and international circumstances.He particularly highlighted the urgent necessity of collective action to address the Palestinian issue and confront the severe humanitarian repercussions of the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip.Adaileh outlined strategies to alleviate the crisis, including efforts to break the siege, increase humanitarian aid, establish field hospitals, and plan for the reconstruction of damaged infrastructure.Adaileh commenced the opening session, followed by a closed session focusing on agenda items and recommendations for the upcoming ministerial meeting on Thursday. He commended the Republic of Yemen for its constructive efforts during its presidency of the previous session of the Economic and Social Council.