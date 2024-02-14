Digital Economy Minister Partakes In Arab Government Administration Forum

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 14 (Petra) - Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ahmed Hanandeh highlighted the Jordanian government's commitment to advancing digital transformation by enhancing the preparedness of public sector institutions for adopting artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and innovative solutions. The goal is to enhance government services, improving their efficiency and quality.As part of the Arab Government Administration Forum's third session on "Artificial Intelligence and Data Anticipating the Future of Arab Government Administration," organized by the Arab Organization for Development in collaboration with the Arab League and the government of the United Arab Emirates, Minister Hanandeh participated in a dialogue session titled "Where are Arab governments in terms of artificial intelligence."During the session, Hanandeh emphasized the importance of developing technological and digital skills across sectors. He stressed the need for alignment with local, regional, and international market demands, considering the evolving landscape of global employment and the necessity of enhancing awareness and qualifications in digital, technological, and AI-related skills among public sector employees.Hanandeh noted Jordan's significant progress in the Government AI Readiness Index 2023, ranking 55th out of 193 countries worldwide according to the report by Oxford Insights. This achievement aligns with Jordan's strategy and its 2023-2027 executive plan for AI, aiming to apply AI tools to enhance public sector efficiency, prioritize key sectors, build a supportive AI system in Jordan, and foster an environment conducive to investment and entrepreneurship in AI, backed by a supportive regulatory framework.