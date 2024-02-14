Coca-Cola reveals drop in quarterly yields despite revenue growth

(MENAFN) Coca-Cola, the renowned American soft drinks and food company, announced on Tuesday a 3 percent annual decline in profits for the last quarter of the previous year. This decrease was primarily attributed to the rapid decline in other sources of income, offsetting the rise in loan interest. However, despite the decline in profits, the company witnessed a notable 7 percent annual increase in revenues.



While quarterly revenues surpassed analysts' expectations, adjusted profits remained within the anticipated range. Adjusted profits attributable to shareholders saw a decline during the final quarter of the year, amounting to USD1.97 billion, or USD0.46 per share, compared to USD2.03 billion, or USD0.47 per share, during the corresponding period of the previous year. Excluding special items, the company's profits for the quarter stood at USD0.49 per share, aligning closely with the average analysts' expectations of USD0.49 per share, representing an improvement from USD0.45 per share recorded during the fourth quarter of 2022.



Despite the decline in profits, Coca-Cola witnessed a robust 7 percent increase in net operating revenues, reaching USD10.85 billion for the quarter. This growth was attributed to a combination of price growth of 9 percent and actual sales growth of 3 percent annually. Analysts had initially projected Coca-Cola's revenues for the fourth quarter to total USD10.67 billion, highlighting the company's ability to exceed market expectations.



Overall, Coca-Cola's financial performance for the last quarter of the previous year reflects a mixed picture, with declining profits overshadowed by strong revenue growth. The company's ability to maintain a positive trajectory amidst challenging economic conditions underscores its resilience and strategic agility in navigating evolving market dynamics.

MENAFN14022024000045015682ID1107851095