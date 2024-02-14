(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

to grow by USD 10,518.98 million. Moreover, between 2022 and 2027, the market for Anime is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.53%.

The market study covers the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on penetration-based adoption rates in various regions. Furthermore, the research offers important buying criteria and price sensitivity drivers to assist businesses in evaluating and developing their growth strategy.

The market is driven by the presence of several global and regional vendors, such as Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. and Bones Inc.

However, consumer demands and preferences are rapidly changing in the global anime market. Changing consumer consumption patterns may have an impact on vendor market performance. Moreover, changing economic conditions also have an impact on end-user living standards, which can affect

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Anime Market 2023-2027

The market is segmented by type (merchandising, theatrical, internet, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The report also features a thorough analysis of the factors, patterns, and difficulties along with historical information from 2017 to 2021.

By 2023, APAC is expected to contribute 75% of growth. Analysts at Technavio have thoroughly explained the geographical trends and factors that will affect the industry throughout the projected period.

The market in APAC is primarily driven by the region's low labor costs. Companies from Europe and the United States are drawn to the region. The key activities that are outsourced to APAC include layout preparation, painting, inking, and compositing. Japan, South Korea, and China are the leaders in Asia Pacific.

Modern technology is being adopted as anime becomes more popular. The most prevalent cutting-edge technology in anime is AI. In anime rendering, AI is utilized to enhance the creation of character-based shots. It automates character animation, camera tracking, motion capture, simulation, rendering, and picture processing. A collection of high-resolution face scans with a range of expressions and AI algorithms are used to process the low-quality face render captured by HD cameras. AI analyses high-resolution facial scans with the necessary expression and low-resolution scans using an algorithm.

Know more about the trends such as improvement in customer satisfaction in the film industry

The global anime market is experiencing exponential growth, fueled by the popularity of Japanese anime content. Internet-based distribution platforms have revolutionized how fans access their favorite shows, while gaming applications capitalize on beloved franchises, further expanding their reach. Japan's overseas sales of anime continue to soar, driven by the passion of dedicated animators, artists, and developers. Creative agencies collaborate with publishers to bring captivating stories to life, leveraging online platforms like Crunchyroll for widespread dissemination. Advancements in technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR), and Augmented Reality (AR) offer immersive experiences, while the Internet of Things (IoT) enhances connectivity. With rising disposable income among the young generation, demand for technologically advanced gadgets and anime products remains robust, promising a vibrant future for the industry.

The industry has undergone a significant transformation, fueled by technological advancements and changing consumer preferences. Anime games have surged in popularity, offering immersive experiences for enthusiasts. Virtual surround sound enhances the gaming experience, while in-game communication fosters community engagement. The rise of virtual reality gaming equipment has opened new frontiers for immersive storytelling. Over the Top (OTT) streaming platforms have democratized access to anime content, catering to diverse audiences. Anime transcends traditional mediums like comics and television, thriving on social media platforms. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated digital adoption, leading to increased consumption of animated TV programs and theatrical releases. Despite challenges like lockdowns, the pace of growth remains robust, driven by innovation and original concepts from animation studios. Streaming platforms and entertainment conglomerates are driving merger and acquisition (M&A) activity, shaping the future of the industry.

Related Report:

Cosplay Costumes Market :

Between 2022 and 2027, the industry is expected to develop at a CAGR of 6.26%. The size is expected to grow by USD 1,667.34 million. The burgeoning anime and gaming industries, the developing fashion and entertainment sectors such as movie theaters, and the rise of e-commerce platforms all contribute to the growth.

Paper Comic Books Market:

Between 2022 and 2027, the industry is expected to rise at a CAGR of 2.01%. The size is expected to grow by USD 818.03 million. The popularity of TV series and movies, the increasing e-commerce business, and the great public effect of printed publications all contribute to the growth.

