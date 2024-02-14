The Art Of Manufacturing The Perfect Valentine's Day Gift

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) From factory to forever,

SPX FLOW is at the heart of lasting love

N.C., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the day when people exchange tokens of affection, SPX FLOW celebrates its role in manufacturing solutions made with love. From decadent chocolate hearts to enchanting perfumes, our products help capture the sentiment of this special day.

"At SPX FLOW, we eagerly embrace the opportunity to celebrate the passion and dedication our solution makers bring to their roles every day," expresses Melissa Buscher, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer at SPX FLOW. "Their tireless efforts help shape everyday life, infusing love and care into solutions that make Valentine's Day even more memorable."

Examples of SPX FLOW's Heartfelt Engineering Behind Valentine's Day:



Chocolate: Decadent chocolate hearts, the epitome of indulgence, owe their perfection to the precision of Waukesha Cherry-Burrell® Universal® Series pumps. These pumps are engineered with special features to handle the shear sensitivity and viscosity challenges inherent with chocolate processing. This gives chocolate the silky, smooth melt-in-your-mouth texture consumers know and love.



Wine: Before that first sip of your favorite wine, a meticulous post-fermentation clarification process takes place. Utilizing advanced methods, Seital® clarifiers swiftly remove barrel residual without compromising the taste and quality of the wine.



Flowers: That beautiful bouquet of roses is made possible through the careful regulation of temperature using pumps from Johnson Pump® . These pumps transfer heat from storage tanks to a manifold, releasing it into the greenhouses. The controlled environment nurtures the flowers, ensuring they bloom into a stunning arrangement that symbolizes love and beauty.



Jewelry: Specialized hydrometallurgical processes play a vital role in extracting precious metals like silver, gold, and platinum from rock ore. Lightnin® industrial mixers are used in extraction, ultimately contributing to the creation of exquisite jewelry that lasts a lifetime.



Perfume: Blending the perfect scent involves the efficient agitation of fragrant flowers to extract their aromatic oils. Lightnin's advanced mixing techniques transform these oils into enchanting perfumes that captivate the senses and create lasting memories.

Cards: Where greeting cards are made, our Power Team® hydraulic cylinders, pullers and pumps maintain the equipment behind your message of love. From the intricate designs to heartfelt sentiments, manufacturing ensures the production of high-quality Valentine's Day cards that resonate with emotion.

