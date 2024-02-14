The Salvation Army Responds To Californians' Flood Crisis

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Trained disaster response teams continue to deliver resources and services to affected residents as conditions worsen

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With California facing unprecedented rainfall, flash flooding, and landslides, The Salvation Army has activated Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) teams to offer vital aid to affected communities statewide. The ongoing natural disaster has prompted a state of emergency in eight counties across Southern California, leading to evacuations, widespread displacement, destruction, and tragic fatalities.

Since January 22, The Salvation Army has served 2,983 individuals at Local Assistance Centers within its Southern California Division. Expert disaster relief professionals and volunteers are distributing food, water, cleanup kits, hygiene supplies, and emotional and spiritual support to evacuees and first responders. Services and supplies provided to survivors include:



1,848 meals and snacks

1,058 hygiene kits

8,047 clothing items

Financial assistance for 789 households Emotional and spiritual care for 40 people

"As the only national social services organization positioned to meet human need in every ZIP code, we have the unique ability to immediately assess needs and promptly provide help to the 38 million people under flood alerts in California," said Commissioner

Kenneth G. Hodder, National Commander of The Salvation Army. "Our EDS teams are currently addressing not only the needs of those whose homes are damaged or destroyed, but the needs of first responders and anyone else who may be affected as well. Together, with the support of our volunteers and donors, we will continue offering help for today and hope for tomorrow."

"The need for our services is clear when witnessing the loss and devastation firsthand," said John Berglund, Territorial EDS Coordinator for The Salvation Army's Western Territory. "From a warm meal to a listening ear, each gesture of support brings hope to those facing unimaginable challenges in our community."

The best way to support those impacted is by making a financial contribution, which allows The Salvation Army to meet immediate and long-term needs. During disasters, 100 percent of designated gifts are used to support specific relief efforts. Those who can donate can do so through a variety of convenient and safe methods:





Visit

SalvationArmyUSA . Call 1-800-SAL-ARMY.

For more information about The Salvation Army's Emergency Disaster Services and its commitment to serving in times of need, please visit

SalvationArmyUSA . Visual assets from The Salvation Army's relief efforts in

California are available

here .

For media inquiries, please email

[email protected] .

About The Salvation Army



The Salvation Army annually helps nearly 24 million people in America overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, shelter for the homeless, and rehabilitation services for people in need. The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,000 centers of operation around the country. During times of disaster, 100% of designated donations to The Salvation Army are used for immediate response and long-term efforts. For more information, visit

SalvationArmyUSA . Follow us on X @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.

Media Contact

Darian D. Taylor, Senior Manager

LERMA/ Agency

[email protected]

SOURCE The Salvation Army