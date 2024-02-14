Bio Furnishing Market Forecasted To Reach US$ 12,161.9 Million At 7.1% CAGR By 2034, States Fact.MR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Customization Options Rise as Consumers Prefer Unique and Personalized Bio Furnishings Rockville, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest industry analysis by Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Bio Furnishing Market size is projected to reach US$ 6,125 million in 2024. Bio furnishing sales are expected to witness a CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2034. By 2034, the bio furnishing demand is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 12,161.9 million. The increasing adoption of sustainable materials results from growing public awareness of the adverse environmental effects of furniture production. Eco-friendly furnishing sales have increased significantly. Many regional markets, including the United States, Canada, and China, are working to meet customers' demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable furniture. Due to this, there has been a noticeable increase in demand for environmentally friendly furniture products in both the commercial and household sectors. For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

Key Segments of Bio Furnishing Market Research Report

By Application By Product By Region

Residential Commercial

Table

Chair

Beds

Desks Others

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



Funding is allocated to several regional governments' initiatives to promote eco-friendly furniture. To achieve green construction, the governments offer incentives and certifications. Due to such initiatives, there is an increasing demand for bio furniture, and market growth is expected.

Regional Outlook

Due to increased consumer demand brought on by a greater awareness of climate change and sustainable living, the bio furnishing market in North America is growing significantly.

Strict environmental laws and policies throughout Europe stimulate a favorable atmosphere for the bio furnishing industry, bolstered by a discerning consumer base.

Asia Pacific's swift urbanization stimulates demand for bio furnishing as customers give eco-friendly interior design solutions more weight, boosting market growth.

“Growing consumer desire for environmentally friendly and sustainable home solutions is expected to fuel the market expansion of bio furnishing. As environmental consciousness becomes a crucial consideration in consumer purchase decisions, bio furnishing adoption is expected to boom,” says an analyst at Fact.

Key Takeaways



The residential segment in the application category is expected to hold a share of 83.5% by 2034.

In the type category, the table segment is set to acquire a market share of 31.2% by 2034.

The residential segment in the application category is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.7% from 2024 to 2034.

In the product type category, the table segment is set to evolve at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2034.

The United States bio furnishing market is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2034.

The United States bio furnishing market can garner a share of 80.9% by 2034.

Canada's bio furnishing industry is set to develop at a CAGR of 7.5% through 2034.

Mexico's bio furnishing sales are anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 7.7% through 2034.

China's bio furnishing sales are expected to surge at a CAGR of 7.5% through 2034.

South Korea's bio furnishing industry is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.3% from 2024 to 2034.

Japan's bio furnishing market is set to exhibit a CAGR of 7.8% through 2034. China's bio furnishing market is expected to acquire a share of 59.5% by 2034.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers of bio furnishing are planning and executing a range of regional penetration tactics to boost sales in profitable regions. Product launches, alliances, acquisitions, partnerships, and the expansion of national and international distribution networks are some of the tactics.

Latest Developments



Williams-Sonoma, Inc. introduced a new environmentally friendly brand, GreenRow, in May 2023. GreenRow offers dinnerware, rugs, pillows, and curtains in addition to sustainable living, bedroom, and dining furnishings. Every product is made with environmentally friendly production techniques. Operandum, a Bermondsey-based furniture consultancy business, was fully acquired by The Furniture Practice (TFP) in January 2022. This calculated strategic move strengthens TFP's procurement and consulting capabilities while expanding its national and worldwide reach.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 12,161.9 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 7.1% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 64 Tables No. of Figures 192 Figures



Eco-Friendly Trends: The Surge of Bio Furnishings in Residential Living

The surge in demand for bio furnishings in residential settings stems from a growing consciousness among consumers towards eco-friendly and sustainable lifestyles. This preference aligns with the increasing trend towards personalized and aesthetically pleasing home decor, thus amplifying the sales potential of biofurniture within the residential segment. Projections for 2024 indicate that the residential sector will make up 78.6% of the total market share in this category.

The dominance of the residential segment within the bio furnishing industry can be attributed to evolving lifestyles and a heightened focus on well-being. The inclination towards natural and renewable materials mirrors the residential sector's aspiration to foster environmentally conscious and responsible living environments.

