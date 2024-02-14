Shineco Announces 1-For-10 Reverse Stock Split To Regain Compliance With Nasdaq Minimum Bid Requirement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shineco, Inc. (“Shineco” or the“Company”; NASDAQ: SISI), a provider of technologically advanced healthcare products and services, announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has approved a reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the“Common Stock”), at a ratio of 1-for-10. The Company is effecting the reverse split to regain compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price required for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).



The reverse stock split is expected to become effective on February 16, 2024 (the“Effective Date”), and the shares are expected to begin trading on the split-adjusted basis on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange (“Nasdaq”) under the Company's existing trading symbol“SISI” at the market open on February 16, 2024. The new CUSIP number for the Company's common stock will be 824567408.

On the Effective Date, every 10 issued and outstanding shares of the Company's Common Stock will be converted automatically into one share of the Company's Common Stock without any change in the par value per share.

Immediately after the reverse stock split, each stockholder's percentage ownership interest in the Company and proportional voting power will remain unchanged, except for minor changes and adjustments that will result from the rounding up of any fractional shares to the next whole number of shares. The rights and privileges of the holders of shares of Common Stock will be substantially unaffected by the reverse stock split.

Transhare Corporation is acting as transfer and exchange agent for the reverse stock split. Registered shareholders who hold shares of Common Stock are not required to take any action to receive post-reverse stock split shares. Stockholders who hold their shares in brokerage accounts or in“street name” will have their positions automatically adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split, subject to each broker's particular processes, and will not be required to take any action in connection with the reverse stock split.

About Shineco, Inc.

Shineco Inc. (“Shineco” or the“Company”) aims to 'care for a healthy life and improve the quality of life', by providing safe, efficient and high-quality health and medical products and services to society. Shineco, operating through subsidiaries, has researched and developed 33 vitro diagnostic reagents and related medical devices to date, and the Company also produces and sells healthy and nutritious foods. For more information about Shineco, please visit .

For more information, please contact:

Shineco,Inc.

...

Mobile: +86-010-68130220

Precept Investor Relations LLC

David J. Rudnick

...

Mobile: +1-646-694-8538