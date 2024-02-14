Nira Paliwoda Joins Forces With Like-Minded Professionals To Launch The Well, A New CPG & Wellness Professional Network

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Photo by Jen Maler Photography

- Nira Paliwoda, co-founder of The Well

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The consumer packaged goods (CPG) and wellness industry is constantly evolving, with new products and trends emerging every day. To stay ahead of the game, companies must have access to a strong network of professionals and resources. That's why Nira Paliwoda, founder of Two Shes Productions and U.S. Veg Corp , has joined forces with professionals at Blossom, Cream of the Crop, The Food Institute, Force Brands, Happy Wellness Consulting, Planet LA Records, Poe Law PLLC, Roadmap Advisors, Narwhal Network, SMC Consulting, Vierra Ventures, Vertage Foods, and other like-minded individuals to launch The Well , a new membership-based organization dedicated to empowering the CPG and wellness community.

The Well's mission is to engage with CPG and wellness companies to enhance the growth stages of their brand lifecycle and provide them with the tools and resources they need to succeed. Through a combination of networking events, educational workshops, and access to industry experts, The Well aims to help them reach their full potential.

"We are thrilled to launch The Well and provide a platform for founders and executives in the CPG and wellness space to connect, learn, and grow their companies and brands," says Nira Paliwoda, co-founder of The Well. "Our goal is to create a supportive community where members can share their knowledge, experiences, and resources to elevate the industry as a whole."

The Well is set to become a valuable resource for companies looking to thrive in the competitive CPG and wellness market. With the expertise and support of such a dedicated team, The Well is poised to make a significant impact on the industry.

An official launch event will be held on March 12 at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana, California, located near the Anaheim Convention Center. The event is coinciding with Women's History Month and Natural Products Expo West and will feature Women Innovators in CPG. Businesses and organizations interested in sponsoring or participating in the event can email Nira Paliwoda directly at ....

To register to attend the launch event and for more information on The Well, visit .

Updates: #FollowTheWell and at

Nira Paliwoda

Two Shes Productions, LLC

+1 917-544-7306

...