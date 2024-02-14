Inventionhome® Inventor Creates New Safety And Emergency Kit For Elevators To Assist People When Stuck

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tammy O. of Tuolumne, CA is the creator of the Elevator Emergency Kit (E.E.K), a comprehensive emergency kit designed to assist those trapped in an elevator for extended time periods. The kit is stored in a small box mounted to an elevator wall and is easily retrieved and opened to reveal numerous emergency and situational items. Each emergency kit box contains water, first aid items, a means of light (e.g., a flashlight), and a urine pouch with a screw-type lid. Additional items are included like a power bank to charge cell phones, sugar- and sugar-free candy, and more. There is a perforated area on the top of the box that can be pressed down on and used as a porta-potty.The kit ensures people remain calmer, more comfortable, and have emergency supplies for aide if minor injuries occur until rescued, or power is restored. Providing such supplies can reduce repair cost for companies by allowing time for elevator technicians to properly gain access and evacuate person(s) trapped, as opposed to emergency rescue personnel causing excessive damage by using force and ripping open the door.Elevator safety and emergency preparedness are crucial considerations for building owners, facility managers, and elevator manufacturers. The design and installation of elevators are subject to various safety regulations, and some of these regulations include requirements for emergency equipment. Elevators are typically equipped with emergency communication devices, such as intercoms or telephones, to allow passengers to communicate with building personnel or emergency services; however, widespread presence of a first aid or emergency product kit within the elevator is uncommon. As technology and safety standards evolve, innovations related to emergency preparedness, including first aid provisions, will be integrated into elevator systems, making products like the E.E.K. versatile and competitive within the market.Tammy filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Elevator Emergency Kit product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the E.E.K. can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

