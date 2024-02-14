Couply Launches World's First AI Relationship Coach

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Couply AI Relationship Coach Leveraging Quizzes Questions and Games

Couply AI is now live on iOS and Android devices

Couply is the App for Couples

Released for Valentine's Day, Couply's AI is a Quantum Leap Forward in Personalized AI Relationship Advice.

- Dr. Tara Suwinyattichaiporn

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Couply, the award-winning relationship improvement app, unveils the world's first personalized AI relationship coach this Valentine's Day.

Couply AI distinguishes itself by offering coaching customized to the unique dynamics of each couple. The more the couple uses Couply, the more nuanced the advice becomes.

"We know that healthy relationships are the backbone of a happy life, but most people don't have access to professional advice or counseling. With the introduction of Couply AI, we're able to extend a helping hand that's sophisticated and accessible. Couply AI is quantum leap forward-ushering in a new era where personalized relationship advice and date ideas are available for you, targeted to you, 24/7." – Tim Johnson CEO Couply

How does it work?

The Couply App presents couples with personality quizzes and questions, across millions of permutations to build a“personality mesh.” These results allow Couply AI to predict some of the unique challenges they may face, as well as areas they can shine.

AI Engineers, Charles Javelona and Shikhar Sakhuja said; "We knew we had something special, seeing how excited our initial test users got using it. Even before we had applied designs, they started taking pictures of the outputs to serve as a reminder of how they can apply the ideas to their relationship."

Relationship Experts given advanced access to Couply AI:

‍

Relationship expert, TikTok celebrity sexpert Professor Tara Suwinyattichaiporn (California State University, Fullerton, 2.1M followers onTikTok) and Behavioural Psychological Sciences Researcher Macken Murphy (MSc Oxford, 146K followers on TikTok) were given advanced access to Couply App AI.

Dr. Tara Suwinyattichaiporn says,“Couply AI gave me and my husband some sexy and sensual ideas based on our relationship dynamics. This is important; 57% of couples don't feel comfortable about sex, while 89% want to be more sexually explorative with their partner. This could be a great tool to start the conversation.”

Macken Murphy says,“With all the panic around AI replacing our partners, it's great that someone is using AI to help us keep them. Every couple needs an outside voice sometimes, and Couply's AI has a shot at being a low cost, low risk alternative to traditional outlets for couples.”

‍

There is a major need for personalized relationship advice. 49% of married Couples go to Couples therapy at some point (MidAmerica Nazarene University, Dr. T. Frye 2017), but couples wait an average of 6 years to go (Gottman, 2016).

‍

Why is Couply AI Couples Coach able to help?

‍

Because, while every relationship is different, many relationship issues are the same.

Couply interviewed 1300+ couples around their relationship struggles: 54% cited Improving communication, 37% spoke about a lack of quality time, romantic dates and new experiences, 33% cited not feeling understood, 24% want to be having more and better sex and 17% spoke about a lack of trust and commitment.

Couply AI gives couples personalized coaching to help improve sex, build trust and commitment and inspire dates ideas and plan new experiences together.

‍

About Couply

Couply is the award-winning app for couples seeking to deepen their connection. Supporting over 400,000 couples in 144 countries, Couply is dedicated to using technology to help couples improve their relationship.

Download Couply on iOS or Android platforms. Discover the potential of your partnership with the world's first AI relationship coach at

