Milwaukee Trial And Litigation Law Firm Announce Seven Attorneys As Elite Lawyers For 2024

7 attorneys from GRGB in Milwaukee named 2024 Elite Lawyers, reflecting their diverse legal expertise and commitment to excellence in trial and litigation.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based law firm of Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP is thrilled to announce that seven attorneys from the firm were named Elite Lawyers for 2024. The recognized lawyers are Megan Drury, Jaclyn Kallie, Jack McNally, Adam Schleis, Zak Wroblewski, Eric Schanowski, and Chris Vandeventer. Elite Lawyer is a legal directory nationally recognized as the premiere way for prospective clients to find the highest quality attorneys in any region of the United States.

Founded in 1968, Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown is a prominent trial and litigation law firm known for its rich history of providing exceptional legal services across a highly skilled team of experienced attorneys. From the most severe of criminal offenses to real estate and family law matters, GRGB has earned the respect of the Wisconsin legal community.

Clients, colleagues, judges, and adversaries alike respect GRGB as a law firm of uncommon tenacity and drive.

While all seven attorneys practice work under the same roof, they come to the table with robust experience across a few different legal areas. While attorneys Kallie, McNally, Wroblewski, and Vandeventer focus their practice on civil litigation , attorneys Schleis and Schanowski work in criminal law . Finally, attorney Drury concentrates on family law matters. While each legal professional possesses different skills, their goal remains the same: assist clients to the fullest extent possible by exuding honesty and sincerity while emphasizing the importance of preparation and presentation.

About Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP

For 56 years, Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP has served as Wisconsin's go-to law firm for civil and trial litigation law. From complex civil litigation to criminal and family law, individuals and businesses trust GRGB to get the job done. Known for their extensive preparation and clients-first attitude, let GRGB get to work for you today.

For more information on Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP, visit . Call 414-271-1440 for a free consultation.

