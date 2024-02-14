Tinder For Sales, Leadrpro Launches AI-Powered Sales Dating App To Match Businesses With Customers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LeadrPro's AI plays matchmaker for B2B sales. Find sales-ready leads with its 'dating app' style platform. New app makes B2B sales as easy as online dating.

- LeadrProSANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LeadrPro, the first marketplace connecting sellers directly with buyers of software, is launching today its AI-powered "dating app for sales," just in time for Valentine's Day.The new app, available on iOS and Android , allows sales teams to swipe, match, and meet with potential customers from their mobile device in real-time. It uses AI to match businesses based on compatibility, ensuring that both parties are a good fit."Sales and dating have a lot in common," said Chris Sheng, CEO and Founder of LeadrPro. "It's such a challenge to generate a relationship out of thin air. Our app eliminates the guesswork by matching businesses with their ideal customers."LeadrPro's platform offers more than just the swipe function. It also schedules and hosts video meetings, and shares direct feedback from the buyer post meeting, so both sides are clear on next steps.Sign up for LeadrPro today and start swiping your way to sales success!About LeadrProLeadrPro is the first marketplace connecting sellers directly with buyers of software. The company's mission is to disrupt the traditional B2B marketing model by cutting out the noise and driving straight to the meeting. LeadrPro is used by over 50,000 enterprise executives and hundreds of vendors.

