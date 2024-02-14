Architecture Faculty Workshop - Major Expenses Covered For First 25 Professors To Sign Up

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Faculty will tour a metal building manufacturing plant as part of their workshop experience.

Eric Pros, AIA, director of design, DS Architecture LLC, Cleveland, gives a presentation about fire station design at Metal Building Manufacturers Association's (MBMA) Architecture Faculty Workshop in 2022.

Metal Building Manufacturers Assn to hold educational workshop for architecture professors from colleges & universities nationwide, April 10 in Charlotte, NC

- W. Lee Shoemaker, Ph.D., P.E., MBMA Director of Research and EngineeringCLEVELAND, OH, USA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Metal Building Manufacturers Association (MBMA ) will again be hosting its annual Architecture Faculty Workshop for college and university professors nationwide. This year's event takes place April 10 in Charlotte, North Carolina and includes a tour of a local metal building manufacturing facility. Registration for the program is now underway at this address and there is no fee for architecture educators to attend.“The MBMA Architecture Faculty Workshop has been of great value to the educational community, particularly those who are interested in our annual student design competition,” says W. Lee Shoemaker, Ph.D., P.E., MBMA Director of Research and Engineering.“Past attendees have helped their students learn about metal building systems and be successful in our design competition.”The event is FREE for everyone. For the first 25 registrants, all costs for travel, meals and lodging will be reimbursed by the Metal Building Manufacturers Association.The workshop introduces metal building systems to faculty and presents ideas for integrating this popular building type into the curriculum. One focus of the workshop is the annual MBMA student design competition, underway during the fall academic semester, that awards more than $28,000 to undergraduate and graduate students and faculty sponsors. The workshop provides the background for faculty to serve as advisors for the competition.The workshop begins with a look at market trends and an introduction to metal building systems. Additional presentations and speakers include the following:.MBMA Student Design Competition Insights, Eric F. Pros, AIA, Director of Design, DS Architecture.Design Competitions: Role of Faculty Advisors, Stephen Schreiber, FAIA, ACSA Distinguished Professor, Chair of the Department of Architecture at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.Metal Building Designs – In and Out of the Classroom, by Donna Kacmar, FAIA, a Professor at Gerald D. Hines College of Architecture and Design at the University of Houston..Introducing Metal Building Concepts into Architecture Curriculum, by Greg Snyder, Associate Professor of Architecture and Undergraduate Program Director for the School of Architecture, University of North Carolina-Charlotte.Attendees of the workshop will receive free publications and access to resources on metal buildings.“We look forward to hosting a range of academic leaders,” comments MBMA General Manager, Tony Bouquot.“Our competition is open to both graduate and undergraduate students, so educators at all levels can gain some important insights by attending.” He says that typical attendees include undergraduate and graduate college and university professors, graduate programs advisers, deans of architecture schools and practicing architecture professionals who are also adjunct professors._________Founded in 1956, MBMA serves manufacturers and suppliers as it works to promote the metal building systems industry. For over 60 years, its membership has supplied high-quality buildings for use in commercial, retail, office, industrial, institutional and other end uses. The association provides a wealth of useful information on its website, MBMA, for anyone who works with or is interested in metal building systems. Resources include technical materials, research reports, videos and design guides. The MBMA blog provides the most current research and ideas to propel the industry. MBMA also provides graduate and undergraduate educational resources at MBMAeducation .###

