Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Improved Shovel For Clearing Dirt Effectively Out Of Trenches

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jose H. of Missouri City, TX is the creator of the Cleaning Master Trench Shovel, a modified shovel with a 3-inch wide ornamental head designed to clean a trench much quicker after using a trenching machine. The shovel features a step to put pressure into the ground, enabling users easily dig through the ground surface while maintaining the structure of the trench. The handle measures approximately 60” in total length and is constructed using wood, fiberglass, plastic, and other suitable materials. People can utilize the shovel to clean the trench area for installation of pipes and cables. It enables users to cleanly install pipes and cables without digging out additional dirt via the shovel, preventing any damage to the trench structure.The market for tools used in trench excavation is influenced by several factors including construction activities, infrastructure development, and the overall economic environment. Trenching tools are essential in construction projects for installing utilities like water pipes, electrical cables, and drainage systems. Innovations in trenching technology, such as more efficient and environmentally friendly equipment, significantly drive market growth. Improved safety features and automation are also considerations. Digging out too much dirt can be an issue when installing these structures, and inventions like the Cleaning Master Trench Shovel innovate on current products to offer much more efficient and versatile solutions that would significantly enhance any manufacturer's product line.Jose filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Cleaning Master Trench Shovel product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Cleaning Master Trench Shovel can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

