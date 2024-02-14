Inventionhome® Inventor Develops A New Hand Tool Designed To Easily Access Attics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Andrea W. of Denison, TX is the creator of the Easy Access, a hand tool designed to open and close an attic door with ease. The device features a hooked end designed to grab the eye hook on the attic door, enabling users to simply pull the door and ladder down without exerting considerable physical strength. The tool features a handle with a strap for a user to firmly grasp the device in hand for pulling open the attic door. Users can access the attic ladder without having to use a stepstool or other mechanism to reach it, offering a safe and convenient method for opening and closing the attic door without worry of injury.The device is comprised of an eye hook and wing nut assembly, a hook that attaches to the bottom of the attic ladder, and an access pole equipped with a handle on the base end. A user can apply the hook end of the pole to the attic door hook while holding onto the handle end. The hook end can pull open the attic door and then be used to pull down the extendable ladder attached to the door.The market for hand tools designed to assist in grabbing or gripping items is diverse and caters to a wide range of needs. These tools are often developed to aid individuals with mobility issues, limited dexterity, or other physical challenges; however, they can be useful for standard household applications to safely reach elevated items and objects. Additionally, they can be used in various industries, such as manufacturing, construction, and healthcare. Advancements in materials and design have led to more ergonomic and lightweight grabbing tools to perform various functions with ease and convenience. While primarily used to open and close attic doors, the versatility of the Easy Access tool offers a product that would significantly enhance any manufacturer's product line.Andrea filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Easy Access product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Easy Access can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

