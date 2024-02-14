Geographic Atrophy (GA) Market Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Companies, Forecast 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Geographic Atrophy (GA) Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2023-2030 due to Emerging Therapeutic Targets and Rising Healthcare Expenditure

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Geographic Atrophy (GA) Market Scope and OverviewGeographic Atrophy (GA), a progressive and advanced form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), is a multifaceted ocular condition that poses significant challenges to both patients and healthcare professionals. The scope of geographic atrophy market extends beyond mere visual impairment, encompassing a range of complex pathophysiological processes that unfold in the macular region of the retina. This degenerative disorder primarily affects individuals over the age of 50, contributing to a gradual loss of central vision and, consequently, diminishing the quality of life for those afflicted.The overview of geographic atrophy market involves a detailed examination of its intricate etiology, with a primary focus on the accumulation of drusen, subretinal deposits, and inflammatory responses within the retinal layers. The gradual loss of retinal pigment epithelial cells, coupled with the formation of atrophic lesions, characterizes the advanced stages of GA. Clinically, the disease manifests as well-defined areas of depigmentation in the macula, leading to a loss of photoreceptor cells and, ultimately, irreversible central vision impairment. Understanding the molecular and genetic factors influencing GA development is crucial for the development of targeted therapeutic interventions and preventive measures.Key market players profiled in the report include:.AstraZeneca plc.Gyroscope Therapeutics Limited.Hoffmann-La Roche AG.Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc..Iveric Bio.Gensight Biologics SA.Stealth BioTherapeutics.Allegro Ophthalmics, LLC.Regenerative Patch Technologies, LLC.Genentech, Inc..Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Inc..NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc..Hemera Biosciences LLCGet PDF Sample Copy of Report (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart):Rising Elderly Demographic Spurs Geographic Atrophy Cases, Propelling Market GrowthThe global rise in the aging population is a significant catalyst for the geographic atrophy market, as age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a prevalent cause of geographic atrophy. The increasing elderly demographic worldwide is directly proportional to the surge in GA cases, thereby driving market growth. The continuous evolution of diagnostic tools and treatment modalities is propelling the GA market forward. Breakthroughs in imaging technologies and therapeutic interventions are enhancing early detection and management of GA, fostering market expansion. Collaborations between pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and healthcare organizations are accelerating the development of innovative therapies for GA. These partnerships foster the sharing of resources, knowledge, and expertise, ultimately driving progress in the market.Stringent regulatory requirements for drug approvals pose a significant challenge in the geographic atrophy market. The lengthy and rigorous approval processes hinder the timely introduction of novel treatments, impacting market growth. Ongoing research is uncovering novel therapeutic targets for GA treatment. The identification of new pathways and potential drug candidates presents a substantial opportunity for market players to capitalize on innovative treatment approaches. The shift towards personalized medicine is opening avenues for tailored treatments in GA. Advancements in genetic testing and precision medicine allow for customized therapies based on individual patient characteristics, creating a new frontier in the market.Key Segments Covered in Geographic Atrophy (GA) Market:By Age Group.Above 60 Years.Above 75 YearsBy Diagnosis.Fundus Autofluorescence (FAF).Optical Coherence Tomography Angiography (OCT-A).Multifocal Electroretinography (mfERG)By Therapeutic Agents Clinical Phase.Late-stage (Phase III).Phase II.Phase I.Pre-clinical stage & Discovery candidatesMake Enquiry About Geographic Atrophy (GA) Market Report:Impact of RecessionThe ongoing recession has multifaceted implications for the geographic atrophy market. While economic downturns may constrain healthcare budgets, potentially affecting research funding and patient access to innovative treatments, they can also drive the need for cost-effective solutions and resource optimization. The market may witness a shift in focus towards affordable and sustainable healthcare solutions, prompting strategic collaborations and partnerships to navigate financial challenges and ensure continued progress in GA research and treatment.Impact of Russia-Ukraine WarThe Russia-Ukraine war introduces geopolitical uncertainties that can influence the geographic atrophy market. Potential disruptions in the pharmaceutical supply chain, regulatory challenges, and altered market dynamics may emerge as consequences of this conflict. However, increased global attention on healthcare and research collaborations to address health crises could foster innovation and resource mobilization in the GA market. The net impact depends on the duration and severity of the conflict, with both positive and negative outcomes being plausible.Regional AnalysisThe North American GA market continues to dominate, driven by a robust healthcare infrastructure, increasing geriatric population, and a high prevalence of AMD cases. The United States, in particular, remains a key contributor, with advanced diagnostic technologies and a growing focus on research and development in the ophthalmic sector. Europe holds a significant share in the GA market, driven by a rising aging population and increasing awareness about early diagnosis and treatment options. Countries like Germany, the United Kingdom, and France are witnessing a surge in research activities, pushing the boundaries of therapeutic advancements. The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a lucrative overview of geographic atrophy market, propelled by rapid urbanization, lifestyle changes, and a growing middle-class population. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are witnessing a rise in AMD cases, creating a demand for effective therapeutic interventions.ConclusionIn the upcoming report, SNS Insider delves into a thorough examination of the geographic atrophy market, covering critical aspects such as current treatment landscapes, emerging therapies, and market trends. The report provides valuable insights into the impact of ongoing economic challenges and geopolitical events, offering stakeholders a comprehensive understanding of the factors shaping the GA market. Table of ContentChapter 1 IntroductionChapter 2 Research MethodologyChapter 3 Geographic Atrophy (GA) Market DynamicsChapter 4 Impact Analysis (COVID-19, Ukraine- Russia war, Ongoing Recession on Major Economies)Chapter 5 Value Chain AnalysisChapter 6 Porter's 5 forces modelChapter 7 PEST AnalysisChapter 8 Geographic Atrophy (GA) Market Segmentation, By Age GroupChapter 9 Geographic Atrophy (GA) Market Segmentation, By DiagnosisChapter 10 Geographic Atrophy (GA) Market Segmentation, By Therapeutic Agents Clinical PhaseChapter 11 Geographic Atrophy (GA) Market - Regional AnalysisChapter 12 Company profileChapter 13 Competitive LandscapeChapter 14 Use Case and Best PracticesChapter 15 Conclusion 