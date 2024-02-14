Shangri-La Eros New Delhi Announces Exclusive Partnership With Chef Pin To Showcase Regional Indian Cuisines In 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, February 2024: Shangri-La Eros New Delhi is thrilled to unveil a strategic collaboration with Chef Pin, featuring renowned home chefs and a gourmet journey dedicated to promoting diverse regional Indian cuisines in 2024. This exciting initiative aims to highlight the unique flavours and traditions that define the rich gastronomic landscape of India. The collaboration will take place at Tamra, Shangri-La Eros New Delhi's international cuisine restaurant, offering guests a â€ ̃world on your platterâ€TM concept.



Guests can eagerly look forward to experiencing a harmonious blend of culinary artistry crafted by the following esteemed home chefs:



Ananya Banerjee - Traditional Bengali Cuisine

Sherry Mehta â€“ Undivided Punjabi Cuisine

Surbhi Bhandari - Jodhpuri Cuisine

Sai Priya - Odia Cuisine

Jhanvi - Mughlai Cuisine

Shachi Jain - Gujarati Cuisine



From the soulful spices of Bengal to the regal aromas of Jodhpur, this collaboration promises an epicurean spectacle that transcends boundaries. Each chef, a gourmet storyteller, will transport guests through the diverse landscapes of India, tantalising their senses with authentic regional delights. Chef Pin's team will also take over the regional live counter at Tamra during the lunch and dinner buffet, where they will curate special dishes, adding an interactive and dynamic element to the culinary journey.



Sharing his views on the collaboration, Abhishek Sadhoo, General Manager at Shangri-La Eros New Delhi says, â€œEmbarking on this culinary journey with Chef Pin and their esteemed home chefs, I am thrilled to announce our collaboration. At Shangri-La Eros New Delhi, we offer an immersive experience that showcases the incredible diversity of regional Indian cuisines. I am proud to unveil this partnership, a testament of our commitment to creating unforgettable moments and celebrating the rich tapestry of flavours that define India's heritage."



â€œThe Chef Pin pop-ups at Shangri-La Eros New Delhi have always been very well received. We are excited to continue this partnership into 2024 because it provides our home chefs and expert chefs with a wonderful venue to showcase their culinary talent and to tell the stories surrounding their dishes. It is a pleasure to work with the excellent team at Shangri-La, who share our ethos to uncover the hidden gems of Indian cooking.â€ â€“ Siddharth Mohan, CEO and Co-Founder of Chef Pin.



For those with a discerning palate, in pursuit of an authentic gastronomic odyssey through the heart of India, Shangri-La Eros New Delhi stands poised to deliver an unparalleled experience. With its unwavering commitment to celebrating the expansive tapestry of India's culinary diversity and heritage, the hotel invites guests to embark on an epicurean journey that transcends the ordinary.



About Chef Pin



Chef Pin is Indiaâ€TMs leading platform for home chefs and home bakers, operating across Delhi NCR, Bengaluru and Mumbai, and offers pre-order and same-day delivery. The app has been designed as a one-stop shop where diners can discover and order local, authentic and home-cooked meals from hundreds of talented home chefs. The home chef pop-up series is an opportunity for home chefs and expert chefs to showcase their delectable regional cuisine to a larger audience.



Chef Pinâ€TMs founders, Mr. Rocky Mohan and Mr. Siddharth Mohan, are experienced professionals who understand the business of food. They have created a stellar team that has nurtured successful businesses and culinary communities and through Chef Pin, they are organising the large and disjointed home chef market in India. The Chef Pin app is available to download from Apple iOS App Store and Google Play Store.



About Shangri-La:



Shangri-La, an iconic flagship brand of the Shangri-La Group, puts heartfelt service at the core of its distinctive Asian hospitality experience. Through imaginative and nature-inspired design, delightful culinary and cultural experiences, and its authentic and thoughtful service, the brand enables guests to realise their own moments of Shangri-La.



Today, the brand experience is brought to life in over 90 deluxe hotels and resorts at destinations around the world, including Australia, Canada, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR and Taiwan, Fiji, France, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mauritius, Mongolia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, the Sultanate of Oman, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.



About Shangri-La Circle



Built on the idea that life is meant to be fun, limitless, and full of possibilities, Shangri-La Circle is a contemporary Asian travel lifestyle platform offering members a world of enhanced benefits at every point of their journey at over 100 Shangri-La, Kerry, JEN by Shangri-La, and Traders properties worldwide, along with the Groupâ€TMs portfolio of restaurants, wellness facilities and family experiences.

