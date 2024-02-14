The Updated BMW 5 Series In The G60 Body Is Available At AVTODOM BMW

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) AVTODOM BMW presented fans of the brand with a long-awaited new product of 2024 - the BMW 5 Series in a completely new G60 body. A version with a 2-liter diesel engine in combination with all-wheel drive is available at dealerships. The engine power is 190 l/s, the maximum speed reaches 230 km/h.



The updated exterior design creates a unique appearance of the model. The Iconic Glow radiator grille and subtle trunk lid spoiler create refined proportions and contours. This gives the car an elegant and sporty look, emphasizing its superiority on the road. The panoramic glass roof maintains a feeling of spaciousness inside the cabin. Side lighting in front of the doors ensures safe entry and exit in the dark and welcomes the owner with a light animation.



The interior of the new BMW 5 Series G60 is the perfect combination of luxury, comfort and advanced technology. This creates a space that inspires and impresses. The interior is decorated with eco-friendly materials without the use of animal ingredients. You can choose one or six design options. The BMW Live Cockpit Professional system displays the most important information on curved media displays in the driver's field of vision. This allows you not to be distracted from control. Augmented reality technology makes navigation easier with graphics. The Harman Kardon audio system provides excellent sound on any of the seats and allows the driver and passengers to enjoy background music thanks to 12 speakers. A camera also appeared inside the car. It records everything that happens in the absence of the owner.



There is a rear view camera washer. The main novelty in the technical design of the model. This is very important in winter. The driving assistant will help you stay in your lane and maintain the optimal distance at speeds of up to 210 km/h. It will stop the car in a dangerous situation and automatically resume driving later. The BMW 5 Series G60 is equipped with Parking Assistant Professional. It will park the car on its own or take it out of the parking space.



A full range of services is provided at AVTODOM BMW dealerships. Selection of profitable loan programs and registration of insurance are included in this. Additional privileges are available to clients: trade-in, leasing and service of the highest level according to European standards.



ï¿1⁄2We are pleased to announce that the most anticipated model of the BMW 5 Series in the G60 body is already available in AVTODOM BMW showrooms. We invite customers to experience all the benefits of an updated car at our dealerships. This is a unique opportunity for all fans of the German brand to be acquainted with the new model and receive purchasing privileges. The new BMW 5 Series G60 is a source of unrivaled driving experience and pleasureï¿1⁄2, - press-office AVTODOM BMW commented.

