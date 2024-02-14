SAM Corporate Joins The GRI Community

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dubai, February 13, 2024: SAM Corporate has joined Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Community, marking SAM's significant stride towards creating awareness of sustainability and ESG reporting among its existing clients and its wider business network.

Marc Gillis, Chief Executive Officer, SAM Corporate says, "Sustainability is need of the hour. It is not mere regulatory compliance requirement. Businesses, however take it as an opportunity to strategically re-align their business processes in line with sustainability principles. It would maximize values to its stakeholders including shareholders."

"GRI is grateful for SAM Corporate's contribution to our mission through membership of the GRI Community. Our members are vital in helping us advance the knowledge and practice of the GRI Standards to improve the quality and application of sustainability reporting worldwide. This influential global network is committed to using corporate transparency to foster innovation and advance responsible business practices in support of a sustainable futureï¿1⁄2.

Eelco van der Enden, Chief Executive Officer, GRI

SAM Corporate is a Global Fintech Experts head quartered in Dubai and having its offices in UK and India. It has a strong client base around the world representing different sectors and industries including banking, insurance, shipping, construction, manufacturing, healthcare and consumer goods. Since its inception, services to clients in Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) has remained SAMï¿1⁄2s core focus area and expertise. With our deep domain knowledge of regulated entities such as Insurance business, banking and financial institutions and its regulatory reporting requirements, SAM is strategically well positioned to provide high quality and custom-made solutions for regulatory reporting.

SAM team consists of 40+ passionate and experienced consultants covering various domains expertise within BFSI and other industries. Our unique strength is the blend of Technology, innovation, and domain expertise combined together by SAMï¿1⁄2s passionate team that enabled us to deliver successful projects timely and cost efficiently. Application of data mining, analytics and model building are intuitive to SAM, with team having vast experience in the work-flows and data architecture of different businesses including Banks, insurance and shipping companies.

Capitalizing on its deep domain knowledge of regulatory disclosure requirements and its strong Fin-Tech capability with more than 10 years of experience, SAM has developed SAM-ESGï¿1⁄2 solution ï¿1⁄2 an end-to-end technology platform supporting organizations in their ESG Journey. Through its consulting services, SAM assists its clients and wider business community in adopting sustainability framework.



