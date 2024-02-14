Sonowal To Throw Open Kalughat Terminal, Jetties On Ganga In Push To Water Transport

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal will inaugurate the Kalughat inland water transport (IWT) Terminal and community jetties on the River Ganga in Bihar's Saran district on February 15.

He will also lay the foundation stone of two community jetties in Bettiah, Bihar, on the Gandak River.

Sonowal will inaugurate 14 community jetties in Bihar and two in Jharkhand. These projects will enhance connectivity and facilitate trade along inland waterways, the ministry's statement said.

Kalughat, strategically positioned on the north bank of the River Ganga, stands as a pivotal hub in the region's transportation network. With direct access to NH-19, this terminal emerges as a crucial link for cargo movement, especially for Nepal-bound shipments via Raxaul and the hinterland of North Bihar.

Constructed with an investment of Rs. 82.48 crore, its infrastructure includes a 125m x 30m berth with a capacity of 77,000 TEUs annually, along with designated areas for container storage, truck parking, and essential buildings like administration, amenities, and security facilities.

Exclusive for container traffic, Kalughat boasts utilities like STP, firefighting systems, and IT infrastructure, ensuring operational efficiency. Kalughat promises to facilitate seamless connectivity to Haldia/Kolkata ports, further enhancing regional trade and commerce.

Floating pontoon jetties at Mangalpur and Bettiah on the river Gandak will connect Nepal and India via NW-37, costing Rs. 3.33 crore. These jetties will enhance market access for producers of various goods.

Additionally, community jetties at 14 locations along NW-1 in Bihar, costing Rs. 17.50 crore, will provide local farmers and traders with direct market access, promote tourism, and boost employment.

