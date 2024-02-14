               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani Army Prevents Another Armenian Provocation


2/14/2024 7:11:34 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. On February 14, at 12:25, units of the Armenian armed forces attempted to carry out reconnaissance flights with a quadcopter from their positions located in the direction of Zarkand settlement of Basarkechar region over the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of Istibulag settlement of Kalbajar region, Trend reports.

"Thanks to the vigilance of the Azerbaijan Army Units, the UAV was forced to retreat, and sabotage was suppresed," the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said in a statement.

