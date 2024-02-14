Azerbaijani Army Prevents Another Armenian Provocation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. On February 14,
at 12:25, units of the Armenian armed forces attempted to carry out
reconnaissance flights with a quadcopter from their positions
located in the direction of Zarkand settlement of Basarkechar
region over the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction
of Istibulag settlement of Kalbajar region, Trend reports.
"Thanks to the vigilance of the Azerbaijan Army Units, the UAV
was forced to retreat, and sabotage was suppresed," the Ministry of
Defense of Azerbaijan said in a statement.
MENAFN14022024000187011040ID1107851013
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.