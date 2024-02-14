President Ilham Aliyev Signs Decree On Cabinet Of Ministers' Powers

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. President Ilham
Aliyev has signed a decree on the execution of powers of members of
the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Considering the resignation of the Cabinet of Ministers in
accordance with Article 116 of the Constitution of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev, through this decree, has
assigned the former Cabinet of Ministers to carry out the
responsibilities of the members of the Cabinet of Ministers until
the establishment of a new Cabinet of Ministers.
