President Ilham Aliyev Signs Decree On Cabinet Of Ministers' Powers


2/14/2024 7:11:34 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the execution of powers of members of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Considering the resignation of the Cabinet of Ministers in accordance with Article 116 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev, through this decree, has assigned the former Cabinet of Ministers to carry out the responsibilities of the members of the Cabinet of Ministers until the establishment of a new Cabinet of Ministers.

