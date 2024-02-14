Registration With FIN Code And Serial Number Became Possible In SİMA İmza

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) "SİMA İmza" – new generation digital signature, created
by AzInTelecom LLC under the Ministry of Digital Development and
Transport, continues to expand its functionality.
As a result of technical improvement works, the registration
process in the "SIMA Imza" mobile application has been further
simplified. Citizens can now register in the application by simply
entering the FIN code and serial number of the ID card. After
entering the FIN code and serial number, it is enough to pass the
facial recognition test with the camera of the mobile device so
that the person can be identified via artificial intelligence.
Let's remember that before the introduction of this feature,
citizens needed to either upload a photo of their ID card into the
application or register by scanning their ID card. With the new
functionality even those who do not have an ID card with them will
be able to easily register in the SİMA İmza mobile application.
For your information, this innovation is also valid for foreign
citizens living in Azerbaijan on a legal basis (having a temporary
or permanent residence permit card).
It should be noted that with the new generation digital
signature“SİMA İmza”, both citizens and organizations save money
and time.“SİMA İmza”s ability to be integrated into any system, as
well as automation, gives users the ability to sign quickly and in
any number.
To obtain a digital signature, citizens only need to download
the“SİMA İmza” application to their mobile device and register
once. "SİMA İmza", which increases the availability of digital
services, will speed up business processes in our country.
You can get more detailed information about "SİMA İmza" digital
signature from the official website and by
contacting "157" Call Center.
