Kazakhstan, Qatar Ink Further Set Of Papers On Cooperation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 14. As a result of
negotiations between the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart
Tokayev and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in
Doha, a number of documents were signed, Trend reports.
Thus, the parties signed the following documents:
1. Agreement between Kazakhstan and Qatar on extradition;
2. Agreement between Kazakhstan and Qatar on mutual legal
assistance in criminal matters;
3. Agreement between the government of Kazakhstan and the
government of Qatar on regulating the employment of Kazakh workers
in Qatar;
4. Memorandum of cooperation between the Ministry of Digital
Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan and
the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology of
Qatar;
5. Memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Labor and
Social Protection of the Population of Kazakhstan and the Ministry
of Social Development and Family of Qatar on cooperation in the
field of social protection and development;
6. The first executive program in the field of youth between the
Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan and the Ministry
of Sports and Youth of Qatar for 2024-2026;
7. Memorandum of Understanding on Promoting Integrity and
Transparency between the Anti-Corruption Agency of Kazakhstan and
the Office of Administrative Control and Transparency of Qatar;
8. Agreements on the implementation of projects in the field of
energy and gas between Samruk-Kazyna JSC, the Ministry of Energy of
Kazakhstan and Power International Holding;
9. Agreements on joint implementation of projects for the
construction of gas processing plants at the Kashagan field between
QazaqGaz NC JSC and UCC Holding.
Meanwhile, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Qatar more than
doubled and amounted to 9.6 million from January through November
2023 (from January through November 2022 - $3.96 million).
Kazakhstan's exports to Qatar for the above period amounted to
$5.36 million, and imports - $4.3 million.
MENAFN14022024000187011040ID1107851010
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.