Kazakhstan, Qatar Ink Further Set Of Papers On Cooperation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 14. As a result of negotiations between the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha, a number of documents were signed, Trend reports.

Thus, the parties signed the following documents:

1. Agreement between Kazakhstan and Qatar on extradition;

2. Agreement between Kazakhstan and Qatar on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters;

3. Agreement between the government of Kazakhstan and the government of Qatar on regulating the employment of Kazakh workers in Qatar;

4. Memorandum of cooperation between the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology of Qatar;

5. Memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Social Development and Family of Qatar on cooperation in the field of social protection and development;

6. The first executive program in the field of youth between the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Sports and Youth of Qatar for 2024-2026;

7. Memorandum of Understanding on Promoting Integrity and Transparency between the Anti-Corruption Agency of Kazakhstan and the Office of Administrative Control and Transparency of Qatar;

8. Agreements on the implementation of projects in the field of energy and gas between Samruk-Kazyna JSC, the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan and Power International Holding;

9. Agreements on joint implementation of projects for the construction of gas processing plants at the Kashagan field between QazaqGaz NC JSC and UCC Holding.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Qatar more than doubled and amounted to 9.6 million from January through November 2023 (from January through November 2022 - $3.96 million).

Kazakhstan's exports to Qatar for the above period amounted to $5.36 million, and imports - $4.3 million.