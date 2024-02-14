IRENA Mulls Over Establishing Office In Turkmenistan To Drive Renewable Energy Initiatives

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 14. The
International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) may open a national
office in Turkmenistan to promote renewable energy initiatives,
Trend reports.
According to an official source, this prospect was discussed
during a meeting between Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of
Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid
Meredov and Deputy Director General of IRENA Gauri Singh.
It was stressed at the meeting that Turkmenistan also cooperates
with UNDP, UNIDO, and UNEP in the field of renewable energy
development.
The meeting with the Deputy Director General of IRENA was held
as part of the participation of the delegation of Turkmenistan in
the World Government Summit (WGS 2024), which is taking place in
Dubai.
Meanwhile, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) is
an interstate international organization founded in 2009 to support
the use of all forms of renewable energy sources.
IRENA facilitates access to all necessary information on
renewable energy sources, including technical data, while
contributing to increasing the pace of renewable energy use
worldwide and the dissemination of knowledge and technology in this
area.
