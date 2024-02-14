               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Releases Latest Population Census Results


2/14/2024 7:11:31 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Azerbaijan's population increased by 53,625 or 0.5 percent in 2023 and reached 10,180,770 as of January 1, 2024, Trend reports, referring to the State Statistics Committee.

Urban residents make up 54.5 percent of the population, while 45.5 percent are rural residents. Men make up 49.8 percent and women 50.2 percent.

At the beginning of this year, 4.6 percent of the population lives in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, 23 percent in Baku city, 9.2 percent in Lankaran-Astara, 8.6 percent in Absheron, 7.3 percent in Karabakh, 7.1 percent in Central Aran, 6.7 percent in Gazakh-Tovuz, 6.1 percent - in Sheki-Zagatala, 5.9 percent - in Ganja-Dashkasan, 5.4 percent - in Guba-Khachmaz, 5.1 percent - in Mil-Mugan, 4.9 percent - in Shirvan-Salyan, 3.1 percent - in Mountinous Shirvan, 3 percent - in East Zangezur economic regions. The number of population per square kilometer in the country is 118 people.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN14022024000187011040ID1107851008

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search