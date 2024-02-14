Azerbaijan Releases Latest Population Census Results

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Azerbaijan's
population increased by 53,625 or 0.5 percent in 2023 and reached
10,180,770 as of January 1, 2024, Trend reports, referring to the State
Statistics Committee.
Urban residents make up 54.5 percent of the population, while
45.5 percent are rural residents. Men make up 49.8 percent and
women 50.2 percent.
At the beginning of this year, 4.6 percent of the population
lives in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, 23 percent in Baku city,
9.2 percent in Lankaran-Astara, 8.6 percent in Absheron, 7.3
percent in Karabakh, 7.1 percent in Central Aran, 6.7 percent in
Gazakh-Tovuz, 6.1 percent - in Sheki-Zagatala, 5.9 percent - in
Ganja-Dashkasan, 5.4 percent - in Guba-Khachmaz, 5.1 percent - in
Mil-Mugan, 4.9 percent - in Shirvan-Salyan, 3.1 percent - in
Mountinous Shirvan, 3 percent - in East Zangezur economic regions.
The number of population per square kilometer in the country is 118
people.
