Kazakhstan Considers Increasing Local Offerings In Tengiz Project

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 14. The Kazakhstani Working Group on the ongoing development of in-country value and support for domestic manufacturers in significant projects had a regular meeting, Trend reports.

At the meeting, special attention was paid to the need to fulfill the instructions of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister Oljas Bektenov to“create new production facilities in the near future and increase purchases of Kazakh goods, works, and services.”

Based on the meeting's outcomes, proposals were developed in collaboration with Tengizchevroil LLP (the operator of the Tengiz field) to take measures to stimulate an increase in in-country value and revise long-term programs for the development of local content, with a focus on the need to improve tender procedures for the purchase of goods (works, services) and the conclusion of long-term contracts with domestic manufacturers (offtake agreements).

At the same time, during Working Group meetings on September 29 and December 19, 2023, the state of in-country value at the Kashagan project was reviewed with the participation of the project operator's first head.

In April of the current year, an open day with participation from domestic producers is planned.