Kazakhstan Considers Increasing Local Offerings In Tengiz Project

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 14. The
Kazakhstani Working Group on the ongoing development of in-country
value and support for domestic manufacturers in significant
projects had a regular meeting, Trend reports.
At the meeting, special attention was paid to the need to
fulfill the instructions of the President of Kazakhstan
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister Oljas Bektenov to“create
new production facilities in the near future and increase purchases
of Kazakh goods, works, and services.”
Based on the meeting's outcomes, proposals were developed in
collaboration with Tengizchevroil LLP (the operator of the Tengiz
field) to take measures to stimulate an increase in in-country
value and revise long-term programs for the development of local
content, with a focus on the need to improve tender procedures for
the purchase of goods (works, services) and the conclusion of
long-term contracts with domestic manufacturers (offtake
agreements).
At the same time, during Working Group meetings on September 29
and December 19, 2023, the state of in-country value at the
Kashagan project was reviewed with the participation of the project
operator's first head.
In April of the current year, an open day with participation
from domestic producers is planned.
