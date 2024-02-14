Man Injured As Russians Shell Nikopol With Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's shelling of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, injured a man. He is now in hospital in serious condition.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"A 33-year-old man was injured in the shelling of Nikopol. Penetrating wound of the chest cavity. His condition is serious. Doctors are providing all the necessary medical assistance," Lysak wrote.

He added that the Russian attack damaged private houses, outbuildings, and a gas pipeline in the town.

The examination of the territory is ongoing.

As reported, Russian forces attacked the Nikopol district with heavy artillery overnight Wednesday. Almost a dozen shells hit the Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka communities.

Photo: Telegram Serhiy Lysak