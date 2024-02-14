Enemy Shells Donetsk Region's Novohrodivka, Damage Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Wednesday morning, Russian troops shelled the town of Novohrodivka in the Donetsk region, injuring a man and damaging civilian infrastructure and administrative buildings.

The press service of the Novohrodivka military administration, said this on a Facebook post , Ukrinform reports.

“On February 14, another enemy shelling of Novohrodivka by the aggressor country took place. The Russians targeted the civilian infrastructure of the city and administrative buildings," the post reads.

According to the city council, one person was wounded and was provided with medical assistance.

As of 7 a.m., five administrative buildings, 21 apartment blocks and a cafe were destroyed or damaged as a result of the shelling.

Teams of the State Emergency Service and utility companies

are working to eliminate the consequences of the enemy shelling.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of February 14, Russians fired four missiles at Selydove of the Donetsk region.

Photo: Novohrodivka Council, Facebook