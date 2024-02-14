Azerbaijani Greco-Roman Wrestlers Claim Medals At European Championships

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers have claimed medals at the
European Championships held in Bucharest, Romania.
In the final, Murad Mammadov (63 kg) won a gold medal, defeating
Ukrainian Alexander Khrusha with a score of 2:1, Azernews reports.
Rashad Mammadov (55 kg) secured second place after losing to
Moldovan Artem Deleanul with a score of 3:5.
Beka Kandelaki (130 kilograms) grabbed the bronze medal, beating
the Norwegian Oscar Marvik in terms of the quality of technical
actions.
Islam Abbasov (87 kilograms) lost by a score of 1:2 to Olympic
champion Zhan Belenyuk (Ukraine) in the match for third place and
finished the tournament without a medal.
The European Wrestling Championships are the second-oldest
international wrestling competition in the modern world and the
main wrestling championship in Europe. It predates the World
Wrestling Championships and other regional wrestling championships
and is second only to the wrestling events at the Olympics.
Note that wrestling remains the most popular sport in the county
and is overseen by the National Wrestling Federation, which was
established in 1993.
The Rio Games opened a new page in wrestling for Azerbaijan. The
country became one of only two nations ever to increase the number
of medals achieved in five consecutive games.
In 2020, Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers finished third in the
overall medal table of the Individual World Cup in Serbia.
National wrestlers won two medals, including silver and bronze.
Russia topped the medal table, followed by Turkey.
The national team also won five medals at the Grand Prix Moscow
held in Russia. The national team won one gold, two silver, and two
bronze medals in the tournament
In 2022, Azerbaijani wrestler Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) was
crowned the World Champion in Belgrade.
Nurmagomedov became the World Champion after defeating the
Russian wrestler in the final. He has been crowned the champion of
Azerbaijan in the weight category up to 86 kg in 2019.
