UEFA President Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev On His Landslide Victory In Election

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Aleksander Čeferin, President of the UEFA has sent a letter of
congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev on his landslide victory
in the snap presidential election, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Dear Mr. President,
On behalf of the European football community, I would like to
warmly congratulate you upon your re-election as President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan.
A repeat victory is perhaps the best proof of how much
confidence and trust the Azerbaijani people have in you. Under your
leadership, Azerbaijan has seen remarkable progress in diverse
areas of society, including sports and football. I would like to
express my gratitude for the careful attention you pay to our
beautiful game and, also, remember the genuine excitement everyone
felt when Baku hosted its deciding matches during the UEFA EURO
2020.
As you may know, the Association of Football Federations of
Azerbaijan joined UEFA in 1994 - an amazing 30 years ago - and
thanks to a combination of government support and national
association hard work, football at all levels in Azerbaijan is
developing consistently and strategically. Football infrastructure
is improving and providing new access to the game. Club performance
is increasingly regular at the European level - and, so, there is
much to be proud of and much to hope for in the future.
Please accept my best wishes. Mr. President, as you continue
your leadership of this incredibly special country and people - and
may football remain close to your heart!
Yours sincerely,
Aleksander Čeferin
President of the UEFA"
