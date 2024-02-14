President Ilham Aliyev Signs Order On Execution Of Responsibilities By Cabinet

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the execution of
responsibilities by the members of the Cabinet of Ministers of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
Following the resignation of the Cabinet of Ministers in
accordance with Article 116 of the Constitution of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev entrusted the previous
composition of the Cabinet of Ministers to continue fulfilling
their responsibilities until the appointment of a new Cabinet.
