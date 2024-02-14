               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Ilham Aliyev Signs Order On Execution Of Responsibilities By Cabinet


2/14/2024 7:11:02 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the execution of responsibilities by the members of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Following the resignation of the Cabinet of Ministers in accordance with Article 116 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev entrusted the previous composition of the Cabinet of Ministers to continue fulfilling their responsibilities until the appointment of a new Cabinet.

MENAFN14022024000195011045ID1107851001

