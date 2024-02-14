Yerevan Attempts Information War Through Mirror-Image Propaganda

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Those who want to hinder the peace agenda in the South Caucasus
use the world media to vilify Azerbaijan. Despite a short lull with
regard to Armenia's borders with Azerbaijan, propaganda and hatred
towards the latter still reign in the information field. Due in
large part to the diligent efforts of the Armenian lobby and their
"friends", the nature of public perception of information, which is
largely disinformation, influences the perception of the South
Caucasus and the peace agenda as a whole.
According to Azerbaijani political expert Anar Hasanov in his
comments to AZERNEWS , Armenia is now waging an
information and psychological war with Azerbaijan through
mirror-image propaganda, where Yerevan wants to find support in the
information field.
"Considering that all global information networks are mostly in
the west, with the exception of a few, the world agenda is set and
transmitted by the western media. You see, Armenia insists on
everything. In the negotiation process, they always emphasise the
role of Western international NGOs or Western structures that can
mediate in the negotiation process. Even in such an issue as mass
graves, Armenia emphasises the role of the international
community.
Revanchist forces in both Armenia itself and allied France are
working hard to intervene or allow the intrusion of a third force
into the region. Recently, a mass grave was discovered during
excavations and searches by an Azerbaijani team for missing
Azerbaijanis near the Asgaran fortress in the Khojaly region.
Armenian media publicised this event with the involvement of
international persons to conduct an alleged examination as if in
the 1990s there were Azerbaijanis who expelled thousands of
civilians from their home towns in Garabagh.
The political analyst said that such an approach is echoed in
the West, and against this background, all the actions of
Azerbaijan are assessed as not constructive.
At the same time, the Western side thinks that Azerbaijan
sincerely wants its involvement in the issue. But the truth is that
Azerbaijan completely rejects the double standards of the West and
does not want its participation in such matters.
"You see, Armenia understand that they have an advantage in
this, and such a background is created that "we (Armenians) are for
the internationalisation of all topics of this conflict, and
Azerbaijan wants to unilaterally, by force, make accusations,
tendentious subjectively accuse Armenia of everything. In other
words, we (Armenians) are ready to admit our mistake, but this
requires the international community," the expert added.
Anar Hasanov said that Armenia continues its policy of
internationalisation of the conflict and that even before the war,
the Armenian authorities wanted the CSTO and European countries to
intervene in the war.
"In any process, they want there to be so-called international
guarantors, but we were disappointed in these guarantors, and the
result was the "Iron Fist" operation. Because international
guarantors are just a conductor's approach. International
guarantors will never name the aggressor as the
aggressor and the victim as the victim.
Therefore, for us, it has neither importance nor value to
involve international structures on these issues. Based on this,
Armenia is still winning on the European information platform," the
political scientist emphasised.
In conclusion, the expert added that Azerbaijan is not afraid of
Western pressure and realises that Western media can build up
anti-Azerbaijani sentiments where mainly its executive power is not
ready, cannot, and does not want to harm Azerbaijan.
"It is enough to look at the recent story with the resolution of
the Senate of the Francophonie countries. It is one thing for
deliberative bodies and mass media to conduct deliberative
campaigns, and another thing for executive bodies to realise the
value of Azerbaijan and its importance. In this case, Azerbaijan
has started to be tolerant of all such accusations and therefore
completely ignores the desire of Armenians regarding international
monitoring, and obviously, there will be no need for it.
There are ambassadors from these countries in Azerbaijan who can
come and see what Armenians have done. If the international
organisations are so "fair," why haven't the ambassadors of France
and America been to Khankandi yet? Why doesn't the French
ambassador want to go to Shusha, to Khankandi? What prevents them?"
the expert added.
