CIX Top 20 Early And Top 10 Growth Award Winners Announced: Canada's Most Innovative Technology Companies

The CIX Top 20 Early and Top 10 Growth Awards is Canada's premier startup awards program selected and recognized by global investors year, the recipients will pitch in person at the CIX Summit on March 26 & 27 at the Design Exchange in Toronto. The event attracts over 500 investors, entrepreneurs, and advisors from the North American technology ecosystem, with a keynote by renowned entrepreneur and investor Vinod Khosla .

The CIX Selection Committee , comprising over 150 top global investors and experts in innovation, evaluated submissions based on six criteria: Business Model, Quality of Product and Service Offering, Innovation, Market Opportunity, Depth of Management, and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion of Leadership. To avoid bias, a minimum of 25 investor judges evaluated each application.

For more information about the CIX Summit and to take advantage of the Early Bird discount, expiring on February 15, 2024, visit here .

The 2024 award recipients are as follows:

CIX Top 20 Early Award Recipients:

Company (Industry) - Location



Ashored (ClimateTech) - Bedford, Nova Scotia

Biofect Innovations (ClimateTech) - Toronto, Ontario

Blumind Inc . (Hardware/IoT) - Ottawa, Ontario

Earthsuds (ClimateTech) - Toronto, Ontario

Edgecom Energy (ClimateTech) - North York, Ontario

Enurgen Inc . (ClimateTech/Renewable Energy) - Ottawa, Ontario

FLITE Material Sciences (Hardware/IoT) - Montreal, Quebec

NANOSentinel Technologies (ClimateTech) - Vancouver, British Columbia

Nfinite Nanotech (Hardware/IoT) - Waterloo, Ontario

Noa Therapeutics (MedTech/Life Science) - Toronto, Ontario

Roomvu (AdTech, PropTech) - Toronto, Ontario

Peggy (E-commerce) - Toronto, Ontario

Quantum Bridge Technologies (Security) - Toronto, Ontario

Scispot Inc. (MedTech/Life Science) - Kitchener, Ontario

Skinopathy (MedTech/Life Science) - Aurora, Ontario

SkyAcres Agrotechnologies (Hardware/IoT) - Surrey, British Columbia

Skygauge Robotics (Hardware/IoT) - Hamilton, Ontario

SpaceAlpha Insights (ClimateTech) - Vancouver, British Columbia

Tali AI (MedTech/Life Science) - Toronto, Ontario Unified API Inc (Software) - Toronto, Ontario

CIX Top 10 Growth Award Recipients:



Cyclic Materials (ClimateTech) - Toronto, Ontario

Evoco Ltd (ClimateTech) - Toronto, Ontario

Lomi (ClimateTech) - Kelowna, British Columbia

Railz (FinTech) - Toronto, Ontario

PurposeMed (MedTech/Life Science) - Calgary, Alberta

Relay (FinTech) - Toronto, Ontario

ShopThing (E-commerce) - Toronto, Ontario

Symend (Enterprise) - Calgary, Alberta

Xandar Kardian (MedTech/Life Science) - Toronto, Ontario ZayZoon (FinTech) - Calgary, Alberta.

"The competition was really strong this year," said Neha Khera, General Partner at 2048 Ventures and co-chair of the CIX 2024 Selection Committee. "Congratulations to each CIX Top 20 Early and Top 10 Growth recipient for their remarkable achievements. This final selection of companies represents Canada's most innovative, and we are pleased to recognize their achievements and boost their global exposure. I look forward to their presentations at CIX in March."

The CIX Summit is designed to foster mentorship with top tech leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs. It features curated networking, interactive roundtables, two stages for keynote speeches and panel discussions, presentations from award winners and more. Pre-booked face-to-face investor meetings are among the highlights, offering unprecedented opportunities for growth and collaboration.

"I am genuinely impressed by the extraordinary quality of innovative and diverse companies that applied this year to the CIX Top 20 Early and Top 10 Growth awards. " Said Matthew Leibowitz, Managing General Partner at Plaza Ventures and co-chair of the CIX 2024 Selection Committee. "We are proud to showcase these companies to future partners and investors at CIX and watch them benefit from the impact of this award."

The companies join an illustrious list of CIX Top alumni, including Sheertex, ApplyBoard, Clio, League, Wealthsimple, Ada and Dapper Labs.

About Elevate

Elevate is a Canadian non-profit that unites world-class innovators to catalyze transformation in the Canadian tech ecosystem. Through year-round programs and events, including the annual Elevate Festival and CIX Summit , Elevate places a spotlight on Canadian innovation, facilitates global connections with startups and investors, and inspires Canadians to embrace a go-for-gold mentality to help shape the future of the Canadian innovation economy. Elevate has hosted global icons such as First Lady & Author Michelle Obama, Businesswoman & TV personality Martha Stewart, CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman, Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, and U.S. Vice President Al Gore, each of whom has inspired millions of people. Learn more at Elevate .

