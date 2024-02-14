Oil prices fall in Asian trading amid rising inventories, lower prospects of interest rate cuts

(MENAFN) Oil prices experienced a decline during Asian trading sessions, driven primarily by announcements from the American Petroleum Institute (API) revealing a significant increase in crude inventories. The market reaction was further compounded by dwindling expectations among investors regarding potential interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.



Brent crude futures slid by 0.4 percent to USD82.48 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures also registered a decline of 0.3 percent, settling at USD77.65 per barrel. These declines reflect a shift in market sentiment influenced by recent developments both in crude inventory levels and monetary policy expectations.



According to data released by the American Petroleum Institute, crude oil inventories in the United States surged by 8.52 million barrels during the week ending February 9. This figure significantly surpassed market expectations, which had anticipated a rise of approximately 2.6 million barrels. The unexpected buildup in inventories signals potential oversupply concerns, placing downward pressure on oil prices.



Moreover, the market sentiment was further dampened by additional data indicating a persistent rise in inflation within the United States. This upward trend in inflation levels has led investors to reassess their expectations regarding the timing of potential interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve. The prospect of a prolonged period before any rate adjustments has cast a negative shadow on economic growth prospects and consequently on oil demand, contributing to the downward trajectory of oil prices.



Overall, the combination of heightened crude inventories and diminished expectations for monetary stimulus measures has led to a cautious outlook among oil market participants. Uncertainties surrounding supply dynamics and economic growth prospects continue to shape oil price movements, with investors closely monitoring developments for further insights into the future direction of energy markets.

