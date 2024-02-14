Southern Cross Britannia To Attend PDAC 2024 Convention In Toronto

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2024) - Southern Cross Britannia, the UK-based mineral exploration company focused on green energy metals with over 130,000 hectares of mining licences in Argentina's Salta province, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's ('PDAC') Convention. The event will be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre ('MTCC') from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

The Company will be at Booth #2650 and looks forward to engaging with industry professionals at this prestigious event.

Christian Möbius, CEO of Southern Cross Britannia, said:

"We are thrilled to be a part of PDAC 2024 and look forward to connecting with fellow professionals in the mining industry and discussing the potential of our mining licences with attendees and investors, especially our Hombre Muerto South Lithium Project."

About Southern Cross Britannia

Southern Cross Britannia was founded to capitalise on the global move to renewable energy. Our mission is to build a world-class mineral exploration portfolio and in turn, provide ethically sourced battery raw materials supply. The Company's exploration portfolio contains large and material targets for lithium, copper, and uranium.

We do this by focusing on areas with high geological potential which have been underexplored in the past due to unfavourable political and fiscal conditions.

SCB owns Argentina's last undrilled lithium brine opportunity of material size (60,000 hectares) in the form of the Hombre Muerto South Project. In 2023, SCB carried out +56 kilometres of geophysical surveys, confirming low resistivity zones in the subsurface, consistent with a large subsurface brine deposit. 2024 will see the company embark on its first major drilling campaign in Argentina's best brine basin, the Hombre Muerto Basin.

The Hombre Muerto basin ranks in the top quartile globally in terms of lithium concentrations, low magnesium-to-lithium concentrations, and low operational costs. Projects and licences in the vicinity of the HMS Project hold an impressive post-tax NPV in excess of US$20 billion in the aggregate.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 24,000 attendees in person in 2023, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

