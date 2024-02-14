Kuwait PM Visits Nazaha

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 14 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah on Wednesday visited the Anti-corruption Authority (Nazaha), where he received a copy of Nazaha's midterm report from its Chairman Abdulaziz Al-Ibrahim.

Durin his visit to Nazaha, His Highness the Prime Minister also presented his financial records to the authority according to Law No. 2 of 2016 on the establishment of the Anti-Corruption Authority.

In a press statement, His Highness the Prime Minister commended Nazahaآ's role in preserving the countryآ's funds, combating corruption, and applying law to everyone. (end) fk