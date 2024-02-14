Kuwait PM Visits Nazaha

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 14 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah on Wednesday visited the Anti-corruption Authority (Nazaha), where he received a copy of Nazaha's midterm report from its Chairman Abdulaziz Al-Ibrahim.
Durin his visit to Nazaha, His Highness the Prime Minister also presented his financial records to the authority according to Law No. 2 of 2016 on the establishment of the Anti-Corruption Authority.
In a press statement, His Highness the Prime Minister commended Nazahaآ's role in preserving the countryآ's funds, combating corruption, and applying law to everyone. (end) fk
MENAFN14022024000071011013ID1107850973
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.