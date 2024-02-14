KRCS To Launch Annual Ramadhan Campaign In 13 Countries

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) announced on Wednesday that it will launch its annual campaign (Ramadhan Al-Khair) on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadhan in 13 countries around the world.

In a statement to KUNA, Chairperson of Kuwait Red Crescent Society Dr. Hilal Al-Sayer affirmed that Kuwait's humanitarian principles stand firm in supporting brothers and friends with their different situations and helping the needy, especially in the holy month.

He said that the annual Iftar (fast-breaking) campaign aims to fulfil the needs of the fasting poor people by distributing meals, baskets and banquets.

He noted that these efforts reflect Kuwait's leading humanitarian role upon the directives of its political leadership to help aid poor families around the world.

He added that Ramadhan projects this year include 13 different countries in Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

He affirmed the importance of this campaign that lies in solidifying the meaning of giving and spreading the spirit of charity, especially in the holy month of Ramadhan.

Al-Sayer also pointed out that KRCS seeks to provide the best services for all needy people around the world, and always aims to improve its methods and schemes to achieve success in its humanitarian endeavors. (end)

